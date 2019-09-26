Challenge to register high school seniors to vote has begun

The 2019-2020 Governor's High School Voter Registration Challenge has begun.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the beginning of the challenge on Thursday.

According to a release, high schools across Virginia can compete to register the highest percentage of their voting-age population.

Schools that reach or get past 65 percent registration of their eligible seniors will receive a congratulatory certification from Northam's office.

This challenge was launched in 2016 as a partnership of the Office of the Governor and the Virginia Secretaries of Administration and Education and in collaboration with the state Department of Elections.

"Making voter registration easy and accessible and engaging young Virginians in the voting process will help ensure they are active and informed citizens," said Northam. "The strength of our democracy depends upon the participation or our diverse population, and encouraging young people to register and vote is a necessary pat of ensuring that all voices are heard at the ballot box."

In April, Northam issued a proclamation recognizing a week in that month as Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week, with a goal of encouraging high school students and teachers to conduct registration drives.

Under Virginia law, a 17-year-old who will be 18 on or before the next general election can register.

The release says the challenge began on National Voter Registration Day, which occurred earlier this week, and it will end the last week of April.

There are resources available from the Virginia Department of Elections and the League of Women Voters to help schools put on registration drives. The nonpartisan League of Women Voters focuses on voter registration, education and advocacy.

Schools will get credit for each student who registers to vote using their school's unique URL on the Department of Elections' Citizen Portal.

For more information, send an email to Betty Cabrera at HSVRChallenge@lwv-va.org.

To view the Department of Elections' Citizen Portal, click on the link in the Related Links box.