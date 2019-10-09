Chamber launches redesigned website

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its newly redesigned website.

The organization is inviting area businesses to take a look at the new resources available on the site as well as an updated visitor experience.

"The photos on the new home page look great, and everything is easier to find," said Chamber Board member Stephen Horan. "Key actions for key stakeholders are front and center."

The chamber says there are new resources like the member newsroom now available. The newsroom allows members to upload press releases directly to the chamber's site.

The Member Checklist has 12 suggestions for businesses to make the most of being members, including in-person networking and industry collaboration to online promotions.

Marketing and sponsorship options have been put into one list, and the Why Join page can help potential members understand what they can receive.

There are also new photos that show board members and ambassadors as well as locations including a solar installation at CFA Institute, the University of Virginia Rotunda, a harvest at King Family Vineyard, and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

There are new icons on the home page and a top navigation menu that aim to make all of the site's pages easier to find for businesses and visitors.

The site is also mobile-responsive now, which means it will automatically adjust for mobile and desktop viewing.

Click on the link in the Related Links box to see the new site.