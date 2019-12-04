Champion Brewing donates to Chris Long's Waterboys Foundation

Champion Brewing presented a $5,868 check to Chris Long's Waterboys Foundation on Wednesday.

The check came from the proceeds from Champion's Waterboys beer.

The foundation will help build clean water wells in East Africa.

Nicole Woodie, the executive director of the Chris Long Foundation said they look forward to helping families overseas before the end of the year.

"We're really making a final push to change as many lives before the end of the calendar year," said Woodie. "It's really going to go a long way. We're just so thankful for Champion's partnership and all they've done for us since the beginning, being a consistent partner and really in the fight with us to transform communities through the gift of clean water."

Champion will be selling a new beer this Friday in partnership with the newly-formed Hoops2o program.