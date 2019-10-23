Chance to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications

This weekend, the latest iteration of the National Drug Take Back will take place at locations around the area.

Attorney General Mark Herring is encouraging Virginia to take advantage of this chance to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, especially prescription opioids, to prevent such medications from being misused, abused or accidentally ingested.

Law enforcement agencies, community partners and the Attorney General's Office will have teams out to accept medications for proper disposal between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

“All too often, we have seen opioid addiction starts at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Herring. “Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of your weekend to clean out your medicine cabinet and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of. Just this simple step makes our homes and communities after and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic.”

According to a release, there is a strong link between the misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addictions, and subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says heroin use is 19 times more likely among those who abuse prescription opioids, half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids, and one in 15 people who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within ten years.

Studies have also shown a link between the availability of prescription and illicit drugs and the likelihood of abuse.

Since 2010, opioid overdose deaths have risen steadily in Virginia.

Heroin overdose deaths jumped by more than 1,056 percent between 2010 and 2018, from 48 to 555.

Fentanyl deaths have increased by more than 1,593 percent between 2007 and 2018, from 48 to 813.

And prescription opioid overdose deaths also increase between 2007 and 2018, from 400 to 477.

Herring says he has made the opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking it with enforcement, education, prevention and legislation to encourage the reporting of overdoses.

He has also worked to expand the availability of naloxone and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

Herring has also supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and to make prescription drug disposal kits available in Virginia.

He has also been involved in a multistate investigation into the practices of drug manufacturers and distributors to see what role these companies may have played in creating the crisis.

Locally, drugs can be dropped off at the Wegmans in Charlottesville, the Jefferson Pharmacy on Turkeysag Trail, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, the Orange Pharmacy on West Main Street in Orange, and the CVS Pharmacy on Radney Road in Orange.

To search for other takeback locations, click on the link in the Related Links box.