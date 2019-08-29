Charges for Rivanna River murder certified to grand jury

The case against a man accused of murder in Albemarle County is moving forward.

The suspect, 49-year-old Allan Ray Via is accused of shooting 24-year-old Cody Jason Cappel on May 16. Via is claiming self-defense.

Via is charged with second-degree murder and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The charges were certified to the grand jury.

The victim's body was found along the Rivanna River.

In court, the lead detective testified that Via's interview with police lasted about six hours. The detective said Via's story changed multiple times throughout the course of the interview.

The detective said Via initially said he did not know Cappel. He eventually admitted he knew the victim and acknowledged the two lived in tents near Peter Jefferson Parkway.

According to the detective's testimony, Via said he and Cappel got into an altercation while on a walk. Cappel reportedly pulled his gun on Via. The suspect claims he took the gun from Cappel and shot him.

The victim reportedly ran away. A medical report presented in court showed the victim was shot in the back.

Via reportedly took the gun and hid it in a different location.

Via is due back in court on Oct. 7.