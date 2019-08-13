Charlottesville Back-to-School Bash preview

With the first day of school about a week away, the annual Charlottesville Back-to-School Bash will be held Saturday at the Sprint Pavilion from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The bash is to provide school supplies and backpacks for up to 1,200 students.

Vendors, entertainment and a speaker are all expected to be a part of the event.

It is a partnership between Hot 101.9, the African American Pastors Council, Charlottesville City Schools, Albemarle County Public Schools and the City of Charlottesville.

“We do things, so we can impact our community and make sure students have a good start at the beginning of the year,” said Mount Zion First African Baptist Church Pastor Alvin Edwards.

This initiative is funded with private donations and help from other organizations and more than 100 volunteers.

“It comes to about $25,000 or $30,000. If you add to it the manpower and womanpower that we use to pull this off, it would cost about $30,000 to $50,000,” said Edwards.

More than 1,000 students signed up to receive school supplies and a backpack on Saturday.

Registration has closed but Edwards says there should be more than 100 supplies and backpacks left to give away.