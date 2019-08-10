Charlottesville Ballet reflects on Aug. 12 with performance

The Charlottesville Ballet put on a performance Friday night on the Downtown Mall to help people reflect on the events of Aug. 12, 2017.

The performance included audio clips that helped tell the story of the violence that weekend. The clips included white nationalists shouting "you will not replace us!" and news anchors announcing the death of Heather Heyer.

They also played a portion of President Donald Trump's remarks made at a press conference on Aug. 12.

"Going through and listening to those clips from the news, that was almost harder than the rehearsal process," said dancer Cassidy Burk.

"That was a hard thing to create," said Charlottesville Ballet co-founder Emily Hartka. "When you're listening in headphones to that type of material and re-living every single second, it was definitely a ritual."

While the audio clips played, the three dancers depicted some of the violent events that happened that day, and how the community rose up to respond.

"It was a bit shocking when they came with the sirens and the chaos and quotes from the event," said Joe Frankfurth, who watched the performance with his family. "It drew everybody in. There wasn't anybody that wasn't completely engaged in it."

The organizers said it was important for them to bring the performance to the Downtown Mall, just a couple blocks from where white nationalist James Fields, Jr. plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed Heyer.

"Getting to come back and make something beautiful where that awful event happened two years ago was really special for us," said Burk. "Being where it happened and being with all these members of our community, it was really impactful for me. I was shaking."

"I think it was something that everyone really needed," said dancer Feleacia Quezergue. "We are going into our second year after those events and last year the mall was basically shut down. So it's nice that we can get out and enjoy our space in the manner that it's intended, to bring people together."

Near the beginning of the performance, the dancers covered their ears with their hands. Dancer Toma Mori said that demonstrated how people are "not willing to listen to each other's arguments."

Later in the performance, Burk was lifted into the air by Quezergue and Mori.

"In that moment, I'm representing Heather [Heyer]," Burk said, "and being lifted up to the heavens. I could see everyone's faces as I was being lifted around, and that was really, really tough."

"I think that the most powerful performance for me was just the little moments of connecting with the audience," Quezergue said. "There are moments where I could make eye contact with someone and really convey a message. Not everyone knows what a certain step in dance means or a certain gesture means, but we can all have a human connection through our eyes."

"That was my goal in leading this creation," said Hartka, "to let the dancers have a voice and let them hold up the mirror for all of our audience members, and people to reflect."

The performance was supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.