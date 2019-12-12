Charlottesville Cardinals visit Burley Middle to teach a lesson on inclusion

The Charlottesville Cardinals wheelchair basketball team visited Burley Middle School on Thursday.

The team taught students about the sport and provided a lesson on inclusion to the students.

"We want to let people know that people with disabilities have more abilities than they do disabilities majority of the time and let people know that unfortunate things happen in life but there are still outlets out there for you to stay active and participate in the sport you really love," said Brandon Rush, the team's captain.

Seventh-grader Evangeline Oickle said playing the game in a wheelchair is a lot harder than playing standing.

"It's definitely something different than what you would usually do," said Oickle. "It's definitely a lot harder, because your center of gravity is a lot lower and it’s hard to shoot because you're sitting down and I'm used to standing up when you shoot."

She believes it's great that people with disabilities have a way to play basketball.

"I think it’s really good for people who have disabilities to be able to play on a team and make friends and get to do something that is interactive and active and I really think it’s a really good thing," said Oickle.

The Cardinals hope Thursday's event teaches kids how to respect other people no matter what differences or limitations they may face.

"We all live together and we're all going to have to be here on this Earth together, so we should get along the best we can and I feel like a friend's helping hand is the best helping hand, so the more people you know, the more you can grow, so open our heart up to everyone and ready to love everyone no matter what they have going on," said Rush.

The Cardinals told students they hope to do this event again in the future.