The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is back.

Music lovers will be able to attend concerts throughout Charlottesville from the Paramount Theater to the Old Cabel Hall at the University of Virginia.

This year’s series will feature pieces by Beethoven, Dvořák and Schubert and explore pieces of other times and places by Debussy, Enescu, Roussel and many others, according to the festival’s website.

Twenty musicians are expected to attend this year’s festival including Grammy Award-Winning Violinist James Ehnes.

Co-Festival Founder and Co-Artistic Director Raphael Bell says he is excited to return home and bring music back to his hometown.

"To have lunch on the mall, to be all together here to interact to see members of the audience, to bump into them at the cafes and restaurants, it is just super,” said Bell.

Co-Festival Founder and Co-Artistic Director Tim Summers, who is also from Charlottesville, agrees.

"Because we are coming back here, because we bring our friends here, it really feels like something we can offer that has extra resonance because everyone is there to listen with you,” said Summers.

The music series runs through Wednesday, Sep. 18 and will feature special events throughout Charlottesville.

On Monday, Sep. 9, musicians will perform a free community concert at 12:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall.

On Thursday, Sep. 12, cellists Raphael Bell and Cameron Crozman and violist Nicholas Cords will each perform at the Christ Church Episcopal on High Street at 12:30 p.m.

Information about the concert programs, composers, and musicians arriving from Europe and North America is available on the Festival's website, which is available in the Related Links tab. Tickets can be purchased online, by telephone, or at the door on the day of each concert.