Charlottesville City Council and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors hold joint meeting

Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting Monday evening to update each other on some joint projects.

"If we're working on a project that's a couple of miles down or they're working on one over here, then we aren't really getting the most collective bang for our buck if you will,” said Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

City Council member, Wes Bellamy, and Gallaway both believe collaboration on projects just makes sense with the city being surrounded by the county.

"A lot of people don't even know whether they live in the city or the county,” said Bellamy. “So whenever we can work together on housing, business opportunities and so forth, it really shows the community that we're truly looking out for all."

Bridges, bike trails, bus transportation, there is a lot that overlaps between city and county. One of the biggest things both are working on though is affordable housing.

"We've got the regional housing partnership going on,” said Gallaway. “Learning information from that. The regional housing analysis is out so there's a lot of information there. Obviously there's a lot of political support for it. There's a lot of community support for the topic."

Right now Charlottesville has 2,196 affordable units with a budget of $12,754,159 to go toward housing within the fiscal year 2020. Albemarle has 4,200 units with a budget of $7,251,235.

Both City Council and the Albemarle Board of Supervisors will have new members starting January 2020, but Gallaway is sure they will continue the projects they've started

"There would still have to be support for some of those at the individual board level and council level,” said Gallaway, “but I think these are most projects that anybody will be behind. Anybody would be hard press to be against those."

This was the fourth joint meeting between City Council and the Board within the last year. They plan to meet again before the end of the year for another project update.