Charlottesville City Council discusses Hinton rezoning and PCRB bylaws

The Charlottesville City Council voted on Hinton Avenue rezoning and discussed the Police Civilian Review Board bylaws Monday night at its first meeting since July 2.

Rachel's Haven was approved by the council, which will provide 15 new affordable housing units. Four of those units would be dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

The project has been a big debate because those living in the area worried about the zoning change.

However, Councilmember Kathy Galvin said there are many reasons why they voted unanimously for the project.

"Ninety percent of what this project was doing, from adaptive reuse to reusing an underutilized space,” said Galvin, “to providing more housing, to providing affordable housing with the promise of providing housing for the developmentally challenged. It was located on a bus line, it was located within walking distance of many different amenities, so you didn’t need to own a car to live there, so it was sustainable and it was equitable. That's why we all five voted for it."

There was a large crowd supporting the project in the audience.

The Police Civilian Review Board also had a lot of support from attendees as members presented their bylaws draft to the council.

Council members said they are grateful for all of the work the board put in but no decision was made. Mayor Nikuyah Walker said the council has not gotten a chance to all get-together and discuss them.

The former board, which officially ended at the beginning of July, asked the council to approve the bylaws and establish a new board before the end of 2019.

Walker said they will meet with City Manager Tarron Richardson, City Attorney John Blair, and Chief of Police RaShall Brackney to discuss them. In the meantime, Walker commended the board on its work and council members followed.

"It's difficult work in anything that's different and kind of a change agent is hard,” said Walker. “So thank you for the effort that you all put in."

In September, the council will have a work session with the Fairfax Civilian Review Board.

In return for their work, former CRB member Gloria Beard asked for a token of appreciation.

"I'm asking for each CRB member to be considered for a small stipend if there are funds left in our budget,” said Beard. “We would greatly appreciate it."

Walker said she will take on overseeing the future of the board.