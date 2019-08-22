Charlottesville Design Week coming up in October

For the third year, an event will be held in Charlottesville focusing on various aspects of design.

It's the third annual Charlottesville Design Week, which will include events for students, professionals and anyone interested in design.

“We are incredibly excited that the design week is taking a massive leap forward this year,” said festival organizer Lucas Czarnecki. “From the even lineup to the speaker roster, from the workshop topics to the participant list, this year's Design Week will be better in every way compared to previous years. What started as a small passion project has transformed into what I hope will be a truly impressive experience.”

Events will include a daylong forum conference, a design marathon, a screening of the film “Rams” about Dieter Rams, a firm crawl, and a portfolio review as well as workshops and an expo.

The Tuesday Design Society, which is putting on the event, says most of the events are free to attend, but people interested in attending should register.

The event will take place Oct. 8 through 12.

