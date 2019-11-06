Charlottesville Fire, Albemarle Fire Rescue partner to collect supplies for dogs

The Charlottesville Fire Department and Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue are collecting items to benefit Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge.

Throughout November, the departments will have drop off bins at several locations throughout the city where you can leave items for pets.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter said the fire at Pet Paradise back in August inspired them to do the supply drive.

"The impact of that incident and what we were able to accomplish for the dog owners and for that business and for our community and the connections that we made with the veterinary community were incredible," said Baxter. "It was a great reflection about how much the community cares about each other and about everybody here."

Below is a list of supplies they will be collecting and where you can drop off:

● Leashes, Harnesses, Collars

● Toys – Stuffed, Nyla bones, Kong

● Treats (No Rawhide or Pig Ears)

● Dog Food – Adult

● Dog Coats

● Pee Pads

● Dog Beds - New

● Flea & Tick meds (larger weight doses): Seresto flea collars, Capstar, Frontline, or Advantix

● Dewormer: Panacur (larger weight does)

● Metal dog bowls

● Contractor trash bags

● Tarps – New

● Triangle Sun Shade Sail

● Work Gloves

● New or clean & gently used sheets and blankets

● Crates (gently used OK)

● Ladders (gently used OK)

● Gift cards for fence & house builds or for dog supplies: Southern States, Home Depot/Lowe’s, Amazon, Pet Stores

Locations:

COUNTY

● Monticello - 1515 Founders Place

● Hollymead - 3575 Innovation Drive

● Ivy - 640 Kirtley Lane

CITY

● Ridge Street - 203 Ridge Street

● Fontaine Avenue - 2420 Fontaine Avenue