Charlottesville Fire encourages people to have an escape plan

Sunday marked the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week and the Charlottesville Fire Department wants the community to have an escape plan if a fire breaks out in their house.

The theme of this year's National Fire Prevention Week is 'Not Every Hero Wears a Cap, Plan and Practice Your Escape.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments in the United States responded to over 300,000 fires in 2017.

More than 10,000 injuries and 2,500 deaths came from those fires.

Joe Phillips, battalion chief for the Charlottesville Fire Department, said situational awareness is important to avoid injuries, fatalities and knowing where to go if a fire breaks out.

"They should go room by room, and decide two ways out of every room," said Phillips. "Then they should have a way they would leave that room. They should have a way to meet afterwards, a meeting spot that is a permanent meeting spot such as a large tree, a mailbox or something at the end of the driveway. Not something that is going to move."

Phillips said all families should practice their escape plan at least twice a year during the day and at night.

He said it's also a good time to make sure your smoke alarms work so you can know when to leave the house when a fire starts.