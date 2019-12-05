Charlottesville Fire receives Class 1 rating

The Charlottesville Fire Department received a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Organization for the second time in five years.

Charlottesville is one of nine fire departments in the state to receive this rating, and one of 375 counties in the country.

The fire department was evaluated on communication, water supply, department operations, and community risk reduction.

Chief Andrew Baxter said the accomplishment couldn't be done without the community's investment.

"We are doing the very best we can as measured against very valid standards, both ISO and our accreditation standards," said Baxter. "So we hope that gives them comfort that they have made a good investment in what is really a part of the infrastructure of a community, which is a fire department."