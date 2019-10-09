Charlottesville High graduation rate at all-time high

Charlottesville High School's on-time graduation rate increased to 95.7 percent, which is an all-time high for the school.

The rate is also higher than the state's average of 91.5 percent.

The drop-out rate at CHS declined to 1.8 percent, which is significantly lower than the state's average of 5.6 percent.

Principal Eric Irizarry said building relationships with students transitioning from middle to high school is one of the main reasons why the graduation rate has increased.

"The transition from eighth to ninth grade is critical," said Irizarry. "Making sure the students have everything they need to be successful 9-12. Sometimes, that is accelerating through our program. Sometimes that is receiving some individual help, so it's really an holistic approach, social, emotional support as well as the academic support."

Irizarry said he hopes to continue building those relationships with students so the number continues to rise.