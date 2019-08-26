Charlottesville police captain provides advice to survive mass shooting

More than 250 mass shootings have occurred alone this year, according to CBS NEWS.

Recent El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings claimed the lives of dozens.

Videos emerged in the aftermath of the violent shootings, showing people running everywhere with seemingly not a lot of time to figure out what to do.

Charlottesville Police Captain L. Durrette, with the CPD Support Services Division Commander, recommends staying situational aware to increase your chances of survival.

“Keep your head on a swivel, stay close, know your exits, know where you are going to go,” said Durrette.

He pointed out that fact that it can be easy to become distracted by life's problems, which in return, causes you not to be as aware of your surroundings.

“We all have problems in our lives. We all have things we have to get done and a lot of people start focusing on those things. That is where they lose that sense of awareness because they are focused on the things that they need to get done in the world and then all of a sudden a crisis happens and they are sucked into it,” said Durrette.

If a mass shooting were to occur, Durrette says use the avoid, deny and defend method.

“[That] is you avoiding people from getting in, that means you are barricading the place, you denying entry giving you time to figure out some other avenues of escape and then you may have to defend wherever you are, that is your fighting,” said Durrette.

Durrette demonstrated what to do if a bathroom is your only escape.

He showed how you could use common items like a keychain lanyard or a belt to wrap around the bathroom's automatic door closer and barricade the door.

He added that people should not live in fear or paranoia but to start being aware.

“If it strikes you odd, then it is odd to you. Be aware of it and start being cautious about it. If it is making the hair stand up on the back of your neck, then it is something you should focus on and bring your attention to and not just blow it off,” said Durrette.