Brackney on decline in violent crime

Fewer crimes of violence were reported in the city of Charlottesville in 2018.

The 2018 annual report indicates violent crimes dropped from 2017 to 2018, which includes homicide, forcible rape, aggravated assault, simple assault, and intimidation.

Chief RaShall Brakney says the decline in part is a sign that community policing is working.

"Violent crime causes most of us to be fearful about the communities and we don't feel safe. So here in Charlottesville, yes we have seen a decline or downward trend in our violent crime statistics," she said.

The city assigns officers to be liaisons with specific communities.

"We now have officers who are assigned specifically as community resource officers so that we have liaisons with our vulnerable communities, our faith-based communities, and our elderly communities," Brakney said.

Overall, she says the number of violent crimes has been decreasing over the past two years.

Drug and narcotic violations have also gone down from 337 in 2016 to 282 in 2018.