Charlottesville Police Foundation honor officers with banquet

The Charlottesville Police Foundation held their annual appreciation dinner for officers on Saturday.

Over 200 people attended the event at the Boar's Head Pavilion.

The dinner shined a spotlight on officers for their good work in the community.

Awards were also given out to those officers who provided exemplary service in the city.

Mindy Goodall, executive director of the Charlottesville Police Foundation, believes this event can help recruit more people to join the Charlottesville Police Department.

"What this event can do is help recruit new officers within the community by getting out the good word of the things that have happened at the department over the past year," said Goodall. "We will also have a number of officers who are currently at the police academy who are brand new hires who will get to hear and see the wonderful work of the department they are just joining."

The city has been dealing with a shortage of officers for more than a year.

They are continuously look to hire more officers.

Goodall said the police department remains committed to providing great service within the community for years to come.