Charlottesville Police investigate shooting on Prospect Avenue

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue on Saturday night.

Police arrived on scene before 11:00 p.m. and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UVA Medical System for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (434)-977-4000.