Charlottesville Racing Club hosts cyclocross bike race

The Charlottesville Racing Club held their annual cyclocross bike race at Darden Towe Park on Sunday.

The course was over a mile and tested cyclists on their speed and agility through hill and obstacles.

Zach Isbell, the organizer of the cyclocross bike race, said the race allows cyclists to beat their own times on every lap. However, he said the course is also about testing cyclists on their ability to make it through the course.

"If you end up not finishing first, you're still racing the course. Racing the course is a challenge in itself," Isabell said. "That's why I like it. I'm not finishing first, but it's still a challenge personally to race the course and do better on each lap."

Isbell said they will host the cyclocross bike race again at Darden Towe Park next year.