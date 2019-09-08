Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation plans two trips to sister city

More than 50 people traveled to Charlottesville's sister city in Ghana in 2018, and the popularity of that trip has prompted the Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation to plan for two trips in 2020.

Like the 2018 delegation, the upcoming trips will focus on the origins of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and on the culture in Winneba.

One of the trips leaves in December and is timed to coincide with a New Year’s Festival that is the largest masquerade festival in Africa. The other trip is in May and coincides with Winneba’s deer hunting festival.

One of the trip's organizers, Nana Ghartey, says he is excited that more people from Charlottesville will have the chance to experience Winneba.

"People get to go to learn about a culture that they are not very familiar with, and they are just not going, but then they are going to learn," Ghartey said.

Each trip will be limited to 30 travelers. The cost is $2,000, but a few scholarships will be offered.

There is an informational session about the trips on September 16 at the Gordon Avenue library.

For more information, see related links box.

