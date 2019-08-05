Charlottesville and Albemarle preschool programs announce availability

Charlottesville City Preschool, MACAA Head Start and The Bright Stars Program announced there are limited spaces available for the 2019-2020 school year.

Those who live in the City of Charlottesville and have a child who will be three- or four-years-old by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program or the MACAA Head Start Program.

Albemarle County residents who have a child who will be four-years-old by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in The Bright Stars Program or the MACAA Head Start Program.

Enrollment is need-based for each program and few spaces are left at certain locations. These programs offer a high-quality preschool experience and family support.

Currently there is no waiting list for families needing assistance with full-day childcare or care after school who meet the eligibility requirements.

The joint preschool application and more information for The Bright Stars Program, the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and the MACAA Head Start Program can be found at the links located in the Related Links box.