Charlottesville announces new way to find parking downtown

On Tuesday, Charlottesville announced upgrades to parking in the Market Street Garage and the lot at the corner of Second and South streets.

In real-time, the number of open parking spaces in the Market Street Garage is now readily available on the city website as well as the MyCville app.

The city will also be replacing the coin meters in the parking lot at the corner of Second and South streets.

Officials say the meters will be replaced with pay stations accepting cash or credit and the rate will be $1 an hour.

These changes are in addition to other Market Street Parking garage updates already made, including upgraded security cameras, new payment systems and the first hour now being free.

The city also says it plans to have the same parking data available for the Water Street garage in the coming weeks.