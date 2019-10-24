Charlottesville buys land next to Ragged Mountain, will expand parkland

Several pieces of land that abut existing parks and outdoor activity locations have been bought and will be used to expand parkland.

The city of Charlottesville has purchased a total of 142 acres between the Ragged Mountain Natural Area, the University of Virginia Birdwood Golf Course and Trails, the UVA Foxhaven Farm and Trails, the Boar's Head Resort and Camp Holiday Trails.

According to a release, with the help of the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Virginia Department of Forestry, the city received a federal U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Forest Program grant through the U.S. Forest Service for $562,500 to buy the land. The city then added $37,500 to bring the total to $600,000.

Louisa Heyward, the owner of the properties, then agreed to donate the remaining value of the property, which was worth more than $500,000, at no cost.

The release says her gift was inspired by her mother's generosity in giving land for public enjoyment, such as trails around the reservoir and property in Nelson County.

This is not the first time the Heyward family has donated land. The family previously gave property to Albemarle County for the future Hedgerow Park just south of Interstate 64 as well as the property now called Foxhaven Farm and the original lower parking lot area at Ragged Mountain.

"The Heyward property went up for sale a few years ago and we were actively working with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation staff to try to find a conservation outcome for the property," said Rex Linville, the Land Conservation Officers with the PEC. "Then last year, we saw that the USDA Community Forestry Program offered grants to acquire property just like this and we knew it was a perfect fit."

The release says the property is undeveloped forested land, which includes rocky outcrops and mountainous topography. It will be used for environmental education, forest preservation and trail purposes.

The city will be working on a community planning effort to come up with a Community Forest Plan to include programs aimed at bringing local school students to the property to learn about forests, local geology, wildlife and other areas within environmental science.

The release says this effort will also include input from the VDOF and a trail network layout.

This Saturday, 100 volunteers from the UVA Alpha Phi Omega co-ed community service fraternity will be at the property to begin work to remove invasive plants and to open the first section of trail into the property.

The release says this purchase demonstrates how organizations like PEC can work with local governments to help implement the public's demand for additional spaces where people can spend time in nature.

And the city's acceptance of the donated property is an example of the way partnerships between public agencies and private nonprofits can deliver results.

In April 2016, the city also acquired 27 acres of parkland along Moores Creek, near the existing Azalea Park.