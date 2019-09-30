Charlottesville civil liberties expert on impeachment

The issue of impeaching President Donald Trump isn't as simple as it might look, according to Charlottesville-based constitutional lawyer John Whitehead.

He once sued President Bill Clinton and says the process can be a long one. In the end, it may have no effect on the Trump presidency.

Back in the 90s, Whitehead took the case of Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. She later settled.

In the Trump case, he says history is on the president's side. Both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached.

"The probability of Trump getting removed from office is not that high," said Whitehead. "Only two presidents have been impeached and neither one was removed from office."

The civil liberties expert says almost all presidents have had calls for impeachment against them.