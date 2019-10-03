Charlottesville earns highest award for water conservation

Every year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honors localities for their efforts to conserve water, and Charlottesville came out among the top in the country for the second time.

This is the second time the city has won the WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award, which is the highest level of program recognition, for efforts to prevent water waste and promote water efficiency in 2018.

According to a release, Charlottesville and more than 2,000 other WaterSense partners have helped save more than 3.4 trillion gallons of water across America since 2006.

The use of WaterSense labeled products have also helped reduce the amount of energy households use to heat, pump and treat water by 462.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

This has helped customers save $84.2 billion in water and energy bills.

"Our partners have made water-saving products, homes and programs accessible across the nation and have educated millions on the importance of water conservation," said Veronica Blette, the chief of the EPA's WaterSense Branch. "These WaterSense award winners are leading the fight against water waste to save our most precious resource."

Charlottesville also won a WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award last year and had won the Promotional Partner of the Year Award in the three years prior.

Several programs were highlighted, including a toilet rebate that issued 263 rebates in 2018, with which residents replaced older model toilets with WaterSense labeled ones. This includes an area apartment complex that replaced 45 toilets.

The city also promotes outdoor water saving by using advertising online during specific weather conditions to avoid over-watering.

The release also says the city is consistent in its participation and has increased its participation, in community events throughout the year that promote conservation.

Additionally, the city uses various forms of media to promote such messages and give people tips on how they can conserve water. These have taken the form of TV ads, print ads, radio ads, online ads and social media posts.

Charlottesville also distributes water-saving fixtures to residents, including showerheads and faucet aerators.

Other 2019 Sustained Excellence Awards were given to the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department in Georgia, the Citrus County Utilities in Florida, the Cobb County Water System in Georgia,the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, American Standard in New Jersey, the Delta Faucet Company in Indiana, the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership in California, and KB Home in California.

Several other localities and organizations also received Promotional partners of the Year Awards.

They are the Broward Water Partnership in Florida, the city of Plano in Texas, and the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District in California.

For more information about WaterSense and Charlottesville's water conservation efforts, click on the links in the Related Links box.