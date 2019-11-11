Charlottesville eyed for free anti-extremism workshops

Charlottesville is on the list to host a free training workshop to prevent violent extremism.

The Clarion Project launched a national public outreach campaign to combat the rise of hate crimes and hopefully reduce the threat of homegrown terrorism such as the deadly 2017 "Unite The Right" rally.

Preventing Violent Extremism wants to provide schools a series of workshops to show parents, law enforcement officials and local officials ways to prevent the radicalization of young people, especially online.

Raheel Raza is an author and activist who says extremists target young people with vulnerabilities

"So we are finding more and more to our horror that young people who may have some mental issues, those who have autism are also being targeted. It's brainwashing of the worst kind. We want to intervene before the extremists reach them," she said.

The organization says that gangs, race supremacists and religious extremists can radicalize children at any age.

No date has been set yet for the Charlottesville workshop.