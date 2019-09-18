Charlottesville named a top destination for campers

Charlottesville was listed number two on Hipcamp's list of top destinations for campers in the United States.

Central and Southwest Texas was listed number one.

Charlottesville's KOA campground said hiking, craft beverage spots and attractions like Monticello are some of the reasons visitors like coming to the area while they spend their nights camping.

Ashley Tuttleton, the manager of the campground, said fall is the busiest season for campers and more people will be making their way to the campground in the coming weeks.

"Seeing the mountains in the distance and the hills of the area get more aesthetically pleasing in the fall, you get to see more leaves changing on hillsides and things like that and driving around through the hills," said Tuttleton. "The roads around here are surrounded by trees. When the leaves change, it's beautiful."