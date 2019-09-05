Charlottesville program among winners of technology awards

A program from Charlottesville has been recognized for its innovation by a locality.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the 2019 Technology Award winners on Thursday, which honor innovation by state agencies, localities and educational institutions.

These awards recognized 22 entities for their innovative approaches to improving the delivery and efficiency of government services.

"With these awards, we celebrate the talented individuals and collaborative efforts that are making life better for all Virginians and position the Commonwealth as a hub for innovation," said Northam. "From using data and analytics to better address the opioid crisis, to expanding broadband access and improving the IT security of our elections, each of these projects uses technology to make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves."

There are several categories in the awards.

First up, the cross-boundary collaboration awards went to Roanoke County for its NextGen 911 Public Safety Answering Point and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science for its StormSense: Automated Flood Monitoring, Alerting and Forecasting in Tidewater Virginia.

The Charlottesville program was recognized under the IT as an efficiency driver - government to citizens.

The city's Free Meal Program, Virginia Beach's VB Connect and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's Virginia's Wetland Condition Assessment Tool were all recognized here.

In the IT as an efficiency driver - government to business category, the Virginia Department of General Services' Newborn Screening Timeliness Report Card and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's Demand Planning and Supplier Scorecards were recognized.

Fairfax County's Medallion Web Mapping Applications, Spotsylvania County's Fiber Network Initiative and the Virginia Department of Transportation's Highway Maintenance Management System were honored under the IT as an efficiency driver - government to government category.

In the innovative use of technology in local government category, Newport News' StormSense Alerts and Chesterfield County's Unmanned Aerial Systems Policy and Program were honored.

Old Dominion University's Service-Learning Tool and Patrick Henry Community College's Anatomage Tables were picked as the winners in the innovative use of technology in education listing.

For the innovative use of big data and analytics, Virginia Beach's Traffic Data-Sharing Partnership, Norfolk's Data Innovation Initiative, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services' Opioid Data-Sharing Platform called Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation, and the Chesapeake Health Department's BabyCare Analytics were all selected.

In the best cybersecurity initiative category, the Virginia Department of Elections' Two-Factor Authentication Initiative and York County's Citizen Cyber Security were the winners.

The final category is the best citizen portal, which was given to Newport News' Tourism Interactive Web Maps: Bike Trails and Toast the Coast and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' REAL ID: Start Online.

These awards are presented annually.