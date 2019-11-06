Charlottesville reports major voter turnout

Charlottesville election officials say a lot of people came out to cast ballots during Tuesday's general election.

According to a post on the Office of Voter Registration's Facebook page, the unofficial turnout was 13,107. That's 43 percent of active registered voters in the city.

That is much higher than the turnout reported in the most recent, similar election, which occurred in 2015.

City officials say voter turnout for the November 2015 election was 23.6 percent.

Official precinct by precinct turnout numbers will be released at a later date.