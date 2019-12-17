Charlottesville residents not receiving their mail

Charlottesville residents along Elliot Avenue say they haven't received their mail in almost a week and this is not the first time it's taken days get the mail delivered.

James Sprouse, Jr. says he's had issues with the post office since moving in 20 years ago.

Nearby neighbors say for the last two months, they'll get the mail one day and then they won't get it again for a week.

These families are missing out on packages, bills and medicine they need.

Sprouse says they get a new mail courier every six to eight months, all of whom complain that the mail route is too long and eventually they'll stop making the deliveries altogether.

These residents say they're frustrated and angry because the post office won't respond.

"There's no accountability," said Sprouse. "You get the run around. Well maybe it'll come today, maybe it'll come tomorrow but nothing ever gets done."