Charlottesville seeking people to work as election officials

There is a need for election officers to work during the upcoming November general election and beyond.

Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration officials say there is a need for election officials to work in this November and then next year in March, June and November.

Election officers are the people who greet voters as they arrive at the polling location, check voters in on the poll book, issue ballots, assist curbside voters, research voter information and eligibility, set up and shut down precincts, set up and monitor voting equipment, report voter turnout to the registar's office, manage provisional ballots, submit the statement of results, and other election day reports.

There will be a training session for new election officers on Oct. 12, while regular election officer training will take place Oct. 16 and 17.

People who become new election officers are required to attend the new election officer training and at least one of the regular training sessions.

Time spent in the training sessions and on elections days will be compensated.

Anyone interested in working during the upcoming general election should call (434) 970-3250 or send an email to vote@charlottesville.org by Sept. 25.