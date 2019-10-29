Charlottesville seeking proposals for grant funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is seeking proposals for 2020 Community Development Block Grants and for HOME Investment Partnership Funding.

Selected projects need to support an urban community by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income residents.

People interested in submitting a proposal need to schedule and attend a 30-minute mandatory technical assistance session with the city's Grants Coordinator by Nov. 29 and before they attempt to submit a proposal.

To schedule such a session or to ask questions concerning the city's request for proposals, contact Erin Atak, the Grants Coordinator, by calling (434) 970-3093 or sending an email to atake@charlottesville.org.

Proposals must be submitted online at the city's website by Dec. 3. See the link in the Related Links box.

 
