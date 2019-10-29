Charlottesville seeking proposals for grant funding

Charlottesville is seeking proposals for 2020 Community Development Block Grants and for HOME Investment Partnership Funding.

Selected projects need to support an urban community by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income residents.

People interested in submitting a proposal need to schedule and attend a 30-minute mandatory technical assistance session with the city's Grants Coordinator by Nov. 29 and before they attempt to submit a proposal.

To schedule such a session or to ask questions concerning the city's request for proposals, contact Erin Atak, the Grants Coordinator, by calling (434) 970-3093 or sending an email to atake@charlottesville.org.

Proposals must be submitted online at the city's website by Dec. 3.