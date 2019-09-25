Charlottesville firefighters canvas and provide smoke alarms

The United Way's Day of Caring brought the Charlottesville Fire Department, The Red Cross, and a host of volunteers together.

The three groups joined forces to canvass nearby neighborhoods to make sure each home has a smoke detector.

The Charlottesville Fire Department will check homes to see if a new smoke alarm is needed or to update one already there.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from a lack of smoke alarms.

Charlottesville Assistant Fire Marshall Jonathan Williams says the alarms save lives.

"The smoke alarm is your first line of defense being in a residential home that is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and anything that happens in your home that's going to notify you and give you enough early warning that there is an emergency in your house to give you time to escape from a fire emergency in your residence," he said.

The Charlottesville Fire Department also has its own smoke alarm vehicle that goes out at least twice a month to spread the word about keeping smoke alarms up to date.

If a smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, fire officials say it's time for a new one.