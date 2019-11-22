Charlottesville swears in new police officers

Charlottesville swore in 11 new police officers Friday, in the largest incoming police class in a long time.

The 11 cadets took the oath in front of family and friends at Charlottesville City Council chambers on Friday.

The new officers spent five months at the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy where 40 other police agencies also train.

These new officers join the more than 100 sworn police officers who already patrol the city.

Chief RaShall M. Brackney said the department is looking for even more officers.

"It's the largest incoming class we have been able to track and we are looking to do the same in January, our target is another 11 to 15," she said

Brackney added that the department is using Social Media to connect with possible recruits.

Bethany Deneault was just sworn in.

'I am just so excited to be here, it's been a long 20 weeks at the academy preparing for this moment, you just got to be proud of yourself getting through everything," she said.

The new officers will now go on patrol with veteran Charlottesville police officers for the second phase of their training.

The department responded to more than 32,000 calls for service last year.