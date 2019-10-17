Charlottesville withdraws RFP for new city government center

On Tuesday night, it was announced Charlottesville was looking for proposals for a new city administration building.

Now that request for proposals is being pulled.

According to a city spokesperson, once the word got put out about the RFP, vendors said they would not be able to make proposals in the short time frame announced.

They were going to have just ten days to submit proposals with concept plans required by Nov. 28.

City officials had wanted to get the proposals in before November, when the city's Budget Development Committee meets to work on the Capital Improvement Program.

The project would have been a new home for the city's government offices, school administration and the city police department.

While this current request for proposals has been withdrawn, the city says it will likely try again in the future.