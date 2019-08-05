Charlottesville woman indicted for child's murder

The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been indicted for the murder of a child.

According to police, 26-year-old Nydia Lee was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder indictment.

Police say this indictment is the result of an extensive investigation by the CPD's Investigations Bureau into the circumstances of the Jan. 10 death of Lee's 20-month-old child.

The results of the investigation were presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury last week, which returned indictments of felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse, and the killing being accidental.

Lee is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective A. Hamill at (434) 970-3280 or CrimeStoppers (434) 977-4000.