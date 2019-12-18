Charlottesville's Tin Whistle Irish Pub closing at the end of December

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the owners of the Tin Whistle Irish Pub in downtown Charlottesville announced they will be closing at the end of December.

A part of the post states "I don't want to close but I am being shoved out by the landlord."

The Tin Whistle is located on Market Street in Charlottesville across from the police station.

The Facebook post mentions if you'd like to buy a piece of memorabilia, that everything is for sale.

The food and beer menu will get smaller over the next couple of weeks but Guinness will remain on draft until the last minute.