Check to support arts education to be presented to WAHS principal

A check for several thousand dollars will be presented to a local principal at his school's home football opener on Friday.

Arts in Western Education, or AWE, will present a check for more than $11,400 to Western Albemarle High School principal Patrick McLaughlin.

According to a release, the check represents funds awarded to teachers of art, drama, chorus, and music at the Western feeder elementary schools, Henley Middle School and WAHS.

AWE is a nonprofit that was founded in 2014 to celebrate and raise awareness of the arts in schools in the western part of Albemarle County.

Its funds come in part from the ArtFest in the West, an annual event showcasing the artistic endeavors of students.

In the past, the money raised has helped provide materials as paint, costumes, instruments and cameras to teachers of the arts. Last year, 413,600 went toward ten different grants.

"Ensuring that the visual and performing arts are thriving in our community is what AWE is all about," said AWE President Mindy Beaumont. "AWE's contribution to Western, Henley and the four feeder elementary schools not only bolsters tight budgets, but rewards individual teachers with relevant, direct funding. We want these passionate educators to really know that we love what they do for our kids."

Teachers are being encouraged to submit grant requests for the upcoming cycle starting this fall.

The next ArtFest in the West will take place on Feb. 28.