Checking in on our older loved ones during the holidays

As your family comes together for the holidays, it is a good time to check in with older loved ones about their physical and mental health.

Getting older can be hard sometimes, but it doesn't always have to be. Letting older family members and friends know they aren't alone and there are resources that can protect them can go a long way.

Ginger Dillard, the Director of Advocacy Services for the Jefferson Area Board of Aging or JABA, said they get an uptick in calls during and after the holidays after people have spent more time with their older relatives. They're worried.

"These are adults who have managed to live their entire lives doing what they have chosen to do and I think that's what makes it really complicated for people,” said Dillard. “Older adults aren't children."

She said there are signs people may want to look out for when checking in that can indicate the state of their physical and mental health.

"Weight loss and weight gain that can indicate depression or an illness or a change in physical ability,” said Dillard. “You want to look at their home and make sure that you don't see any drastic changes in what they typically would have had."

One example Dillard said is if they have always been a clean person but now their home isn't anymore, it could be a good indicator that they’re going through some changes. If you do notice these things, Dillard said the first thing you should do is have a conversation with the person.

"Catching things early on means that you help people stay in their preferred living environment,” said Dillard. “And then the next thing you would do is try to identify where your community supports would be."

JABA can help you figure out what non-profit and government services are best for your elders that can help them keep their independence and stay active. Dillard said the biggest thing that will get your older loved ones what they need is respect.

"Listen to what they're saying, respect their boundaries while being insistent if you're very concerned about what's going on,” said Dillard.