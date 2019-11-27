3 injured as Texas plant explosion releases chemical plume

A chemical company says three people were injured in an explosion at its plant in East Texas. The powerful blast blew out the windows of homes and sent a chemical plume blowing over neighborhoods miles away.

The explosion occurred at the Texas Petroleum Chemical Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It involved a processing unit, according to a statement by the company released to KFDM. Local media reports damage to homes in the area and neighboring Orange County.

“My doors in my home were blown up. It’s bad,” said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, who lives in Port Neches, according to The Port Arthur News.

Three workers were injured and are being treated, according to the TPC statement. Branick told KFDM those injuries were minor, and there are no reports of fatalities. He calls that a miracle.

The plant has been evacuated, and all workers are accounted for.

Fires were still burning hours later, lighting up the night sky with orange flames and thick smoke near the Louisiana border.

An evacuation order was placed for everyone within a half-mile radius of the plant, KFDM reports. Orange County Judge John Gothia called for a precautionary shelter in place until 6 a.m.

The plant produces butadiene, a colorless gas used to make synethetic rubber and plastics as well as other chemicals. It also produces raffinate, a colorless gas left after a reforming process, according to KFDM.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.

