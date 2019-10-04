Choir to put on benefit concert, silent auction to support peers in Ocracoke

A local choir wants to raise some money to help their peers who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The Charlottesville High School choirs will be putting on a benefit concert on Tuesday to support Ocracoke School of Hyde County, North Carolina.

The small public school is located on Ocracoke Island, which is a remote barrier island in the Outer Banks.

The school, which serves students from pre-K-12, has been closed since Hurricane Dorian hit the area in September.

"We feel an obligation to help others, whenever and however we can," said CHS Choir Director Will Cooke. "The island of Ocracoke was devastated and we have an opportunity to use our time and talents to make a difference for this school."

The concert will be preceded by a silent auction, which will open online Saturday at 12 p.m.

The online part of the auction will close before the actual concert and reopen live at the Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some of the items available for bidding include a vacation at Nags head, a half-day offshore fishing charter in Virginia Beach, local Airbnb weekend getaways, and other gifts from local businesses and community members.

The concert will then take place at 7 p.m.

All proceeds and donations will go to the Ocracoke School.

