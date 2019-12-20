Chris Long reads to children at the Boys and Girls Club

UVA alum Chris Long and Brian Calhoun, the author of Little Joe Chickapig spent time at the Boys and Girls Club on Friday reading Little Joe Chickapig to children.

The Chris Long Foundation also donated 1,220 copies of the book to local schools and non-profits, including the Boys and Girls Club.

Long said sending the kids home for the holidays with a book is one of the best gifts you can give them.

"There's so much interesting stuff you can engage in and I think even when you're on break, just keeping your mind sharp and continue to learn, whether it is an interesting documentary or a book, I know we're focused on literacy right now, but feed your mind, because when you become an adult, you'll wish that you had started that foundation early," said Long.

After reading to the kids, Long took kids from the Jack Jouett Boys and Girls Club to Target for a shopping spree.