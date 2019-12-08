Christmas K-9 pictures to benefit Fluvanna SPCA

The Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra hosted an event on Sunday that allowed dog owners to get a portrait with their canine friends.

Under a tall Christmas tree, dog owners could get a holiday picture after giving a donation to the Fluvanna SPCA.

Some of the dogs were eager to pose for the camera, while others were a little nervous in the spotlight.

Cunningham Creek Winery co-owner Debby Deal said pets provide a special gift all year round.

"They bring out the best in us," Deal said. "They give us a lot of joy. They're great with kids. They help learn responsibility. They are wonderful companions."

The winery is a 14-acre farm where the owners transformed the property from cattle and hay to producing grapes.

On Dec. 14 the winery will also sponsor the "12 Strays Soiree," another fundraiser for the Fluvanna SPCA.