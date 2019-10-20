Chugfest raises money for cancer patients

Despite the rain, heavy metal music lovers made their way to IX Art Park for the first Chugfest.

The event raised money for the UVA Cancer Center Patient Support Foundation.

The money will help cancer patients pay for their medical expenses.

Mark Wilkinson, a member of the Chuggernauts band, said he wanted to help those who are directly affected by cancer instead of just raising awareness.

"My mom suffered breast cancer, she's a survivor and she is in the audience," said Wilkinson. "One of my guitar players, his mom died of colon cancer, my grandmother died of colon cancer and I know that October is breast cancer awareness month, but I wanted to do something local that gave back to the community."

They held another event on Saturday night at Jefferson Ale House. Both events raised over $1,000.