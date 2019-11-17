Cider Smackdown attracts people to Albemarle Ciderworks

Albemarle Ciderworks held their seventh Virginia Cider Smackdown on Sunday.

It was one of many events taking place in Virginia for Virginia Cider Week.

People got the chance to do blind tastings of different ciders from Virginia and around the country.

Anne Shelton, the general manager of Albemarle Ciderworks, said the cider industry has grown tremendously in the area and they expect it to grow even more.

"It's an industry that is young but it is still very much growing and more and more cider producers are coming on board," said Shelton. "With more cideries coming on board, I think Virginia is stepping forward to be a forerunner in the national scene of cider."

She said as cider becomes more popular, they expect future cider weeks to become bigger.

