Circuit issue knocked out power to thousands

More than 5,000 customers were without power in parts of Charlottesville and Albemarle County for a time on Thursday.

Dominion Energy says a circuit issue was the cause. There are still about 3,000 people in the dark.

CBS19 was affected briefly by the outage, which may have caused people to see their television signals cut off for a couple of minutes just before 11:30 a.m.

The station's generator has kicked on and the station is back.

However, Dominion currently estimates power will not be restored to most of the affected customers until at least 2 p.m.