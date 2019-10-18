City upgrading telephone systems, non-emergency lines may be down

The city of Charlottesville will be upgrading its telephone systems from Oct. 23 to 27. During this time, and only outside normal business hours, when you try to contact non-emergency numbers, you may get a busy signal.

The city knows this will be inconvenient, but it is taking steps to make sure people can still contact the appropriate authorities if there is an emergency.

Brian Wheeler, Director of Communications for the city of Charlottesville, says this period of maintenance will not affect emergency calls to 911.

"The emergency communication center and 911 [are] completely separate from this system. So this is just the internal phones in City Hall," he said. "And we want to make sure that the public knows the non-emergency numbers may not work, and there are some alternative numbers they can call."

The city is aware that outages may occur while the telephone systems are being upgraded, so it has provided a guide to alternative telephone numbers for high priority calls. That guide can be found in the Related Links box.