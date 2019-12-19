City offices, CAT and collection routes closed for Christmas holiday

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville's city offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) service will end at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will resume on Dec. 26.

Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected on Dec. 25 except for one collection starting at 7 a.m. for the Uptown and Downtown route, according to a press release.

The release also states no large items will be collected on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Services will resume on Dec. 26 and continue a day behind, which includes Saturday.

On Dec. 26, Charlottesville's city offices will reopen.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus