City offices, CAT and collection routes closed for Christmas holiday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville's city offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.
Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) service will end at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will resume on Dec. 26.
Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected on Dec. 25 except for one collection starting at 7 a.m. for the Uptown and Downtown route, according to a press release.
The release also states no large items will be collected on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Services will resume on Dec. 26 and continue a day behind, which includes Saturday.
On Dec. 26, Charlottesville's city offices will reopen.