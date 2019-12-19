City offices, CAT and collection routes closed for Christmas holiday

Charlottesville's city offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) service will end at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will resume on Dec. 26.

Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected on Dec. 25 except for one collection starting at 7 a.m. for the Uptown and Downtown route, according to a press release.

The release also states no large items will be collected on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Services will resume on Dec. 26 and continue a day behind, which includes Saturday.

On Dec. 26, Charlottesville's city offices will reopen.